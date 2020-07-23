Stocks tumble as investors eschew the megacaps for a day

The market ended down near the lows of the day as the high-flying stocks found themselves in disfavor.

The S&P closed down 1.2% , the Dow fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq ended the day off 2.3% .

It was the biggest drop for the Nasdaq since June 26, when equities sank on worries about rollbacks on openings amid the pandemic.

Selling in the megacaps started in earnest in the afternoon, led by Microsoft's post-earnings decline. And the drop intensified on a report that Apple is being investigated for deceiving customers. Goldman earlier told investors to avoid Apple.

In the Fab 5, Apple sank 4.5% , Microsoft fell 4.3% , Amazon closed down 3.6% , Alphabet was off 3% and Facebook ended down 3% .

Tesla, off 5% , also came under pressure, despite enthusiasm for earnings that ran from postmarket yesterday through the first hour of today's session.

Technology bore the brunt of the selling and was the worst-performing sector, followed by Consumer Discretionary. Consumer Staples managed a gain.