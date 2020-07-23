Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) reported smaller-than-expected decline in Q2 sales and profit, primarily led by its renewables business.

The company also said it had delayed the expansion of its Singapore refinery, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimated start-up of the plant is moved from mid-2022 to Q1 2023. The delay raises the cost of the expansion by €100M to €1.5B

Neste said its comparable operating profit fell ~31% to €255M, and renewables business unit, reported comparable operating profit up 10% Y/Y to €314M, while the other key unit of oil products reported a loss for the quarter.