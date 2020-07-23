CoreLogic (CLGX -0.2% ) reports Q2 revenue of $477.46M (+4% Y/Y), beating consensus

Organic revenue growth of ~5%, up from more than 2% in Q1 2020, fueled by broad-based market share gains, value pricing and solutions bundles.

Operating income from continuing operations of $91M, up by $76M

Adjusted EBITDA of $158M, up 18%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 33%, up 400 basis points

Net income from continuing operations of $59M compared with prior year loss of $6M, EPS of $0.73 cents.

At June 30, 2020, total debt outstanding of $1.59B

Repurchased 150,000 common shares and paid $18M in dividends to shareholders

2020 financial guidance includes expected financial impacts attributable to COVID-19 of ~$40M-45M in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

