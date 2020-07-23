Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) rallies after posting better Q2 results than anticipated.

Sales in the North America segment were up 3% during the quarter and international sales were down 33%.

Worldwide dolls sales were down 5% to $261M, primarily driven by declines in Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, and American Girl, partially offset by growth in Barbie.

The company's adjusted gross margin rate was 44.0% of sales vs. 41.7% a year ago, driven higher by the incremental realized savings from cost savings programs and a decrease in royalty expense, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of lower volumes.

CEO update: "We entered the second quarter with extensive retail closures and distribution challenges and had to absorb a full quarter of COVID-19 impact, but we demonstrated our execution capabilities and the resilience of our brands. While revenues were down, they exceeded our expectations, particularly in North America, Barbie, and Games, where we saw sales increases. Total company POS improved significantly and was positive in the quarter, and e-commerce continued to grow strongly in all regions."

Shares of Mattel are up 3.61% in AH trading to $12.05.

