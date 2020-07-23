Rhino Resource Partners (OTCQB:RHNO -69% ) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest of at least 11 coal companies that have filed for bankruptcy since October 2018.

The company, which recently obtained a $10M loan under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, will propose to sell the business to lenders in exchange for debt forgiveness; the offer is subject to higher bids at a potential auction and must be approved by a judge.

Rhino CEO Rick Boone blames the bankruptcy on "substantial negative cash flow" caused by steadily declining coal prices and demand as well as burdensome regulations.

The company idled several coal mines in March, responding to weak demand and low prices as well as the coronavirus threat.