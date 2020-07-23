Openet is a world-leading provider of 5G charging, policy and cloud technologies, says Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), excited by the opportunity to bring Openet's open and network-centric technologies to Amdocs’ 350+ service provider customers worldwide."

Net consideration is about $180M in cash, with the deal expected to close before the end of fiscal 2020.

For the last two years, Openet has generated about $70M in revenue. The impact on DOX's EPS is seen as neutral in 2020 and 2021, and accretive after.

Source: Press Release