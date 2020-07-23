BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) reports a slight comparable sales beat with a -57.2% mark for Q2 vs. -58.4% consensus. Adjusted EBITDA came in at -$13.7M vs. -$22.2M consensus.

Restaurant margin was -1.0% of sales vs. -8.5% consensus and operating margin was -35.7% of sales vs. -33.0% consensus.

A tough one for investors to swallow, but Q2 profit saw a $0.05 per share charge to reserve for beer spoilage due to the sudden decrease in draft beer sales caused by the pandemic.

"Beginning the first week in July, certain counties throughout California and elsewhere ordered rollbacks of their dine-in re-opening plans. As a result, approximately 70% of our restaurant dining rooms are open today, in a limited capacity, compared to 95% in late June," updates the company.

Shares of BJRI are up 10.00% in AH trading to $20.54.

