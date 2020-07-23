"Extraordinary levels of customer engagement," says E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) CEO Mike Pizzi, describing a hot second quarter.

Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) of 1.01M and derivative DARTs of 253K were both company records.

Net new retail assets in Q2 were $13.6B, with 327K new retail accounts; YTD net new retail assets of $31.9B, with account growth of 656K.

More from Pizzi: "We generated greater retail organic asset growth in the first half of this year alone than in the previous two years combined, and generated more retail organic account growth than the previous five years combined."

News is also of interest for E*Trade suitor Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The sale remains on track to close in Q4.

Previously: E*TRADE Financial EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (July 23)