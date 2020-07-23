Update: Intel says to expect 7nm products in late 2022 to early 2023. On the call, CEO Bob Swan says INTC identified a "defect mode" in the process and has invested in contingency plans, including using external third-party foundries.

The multi-year 10nm yield issues allowed AMD to step into the process node lead.

Original: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) plunges 8.7% after hours following Q2 results which beat earnings and revenue that were offset by a six-month 7nm product delay. Rival AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has gained 6% after the news.

Intel is accelerating 10nm transition with Tiger Lake launching soon and the Ice Lake server CPUs launching by the end of the year. The Alder Lake client CPUs will launch in H2.

The 7nm-based product transition is delayed by six months relative to prior expectations, primarily due to yield that's trailing behind the company's internal target.

Data Center Group sales were up 43% to $7.1B (consensus $6.47B) due to the 47% growth in cloud service provider revenue and the introduction of the third-generation Xeon Scalable processors.

The PC-centric CCG gained 7% to $9.5B (consensus: $8.97B) driven by the pandemic-related notebook demand.

Memory products unit NSG was up 76% to a record $1.7B (consensus $1.24B). PSG (programmable storage) rose 2% to $50!M (consensus: $507M).

IoT ($670M) and Mobileye ($146M) posted the only Y/Y declines, down 32% and 27%, respectively.

For Q3, Intel sees revenue of $18.2B (consensus $17.94B), $1.10 EPS (consensus: $1.14), 28% operating margin, and a 15.5% tax rate.

For FY20, the company forecasts $75B in revenue (consensus $73.83B), $4.85 EPS (consensus: $4.84), 32% operating margin, $15B in capital spending, and and $17.5B in FCF.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.

Related: Last month, chip industry veteran departed his role as Intel's Silicon Engineering Group general manager.