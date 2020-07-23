EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Q2 results:

Revenue: $88.8M (+35.0%); commissions: $80.8M (+33.3%).

Net loss: ($3.4M) (+41.4%); non-GAAP net income: $1.7M (-23.3%); EPS: ($0.13) (+48.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.07 (-30.0%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $1.7M (+95.2%).

Cash flow ops: ($21.3M) (-85.2%).

Medicare membership: 716,030 (+37.4%).

2020 guidance: Revenue: $630M - 670M from $600M - 640M; Medicare revenue: $583M - 619M from $553M - 589M; Individual, Family and Small Business revenue: $47M - 51M (unch); net income: $79M - 94M from $70M - 85M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $140M - 155M from $125M - 140M; cash flow ops: ($95M - 85M) from ($64M - 61M); EPS: $2.91 - 3.47 from $2.55 - 3.10; non-GAAP EPS: $3.83 - 4.32 from $3.41 - 3.90.

Shares down 17% after hours.

eHealth EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue