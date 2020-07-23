Institutional Shareholder Services recommends shareholders withhold their support from Southern Copper's (NYSE:SCCO) entire board at the miner's annual general meeting tomorrow.

ISS cites a lack of independence and gender diversity on the board, according to a letter from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.

The Grupo Mexico-owned (OTCPK:GMBXF) company is not alone among Latin American miners in lacking a female presence in the board room; Chile's Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, also has an all-male board.

Despite strong copper prices, Goldman Sachs recently downgraded Southern Copper, expecting volumes in the next 3-4 years to remain broadly flat, which "differs from overall investors' perception of a strong volume growth profile."