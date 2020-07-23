Following this week's indefinite postponement of bellwether tentpole film Tenet, Disney (NYSE:DIS) has now pulled a definitive date for its release of Mulan from the film schedule, dealing another blow to hopes of restarting the moviegoing industry.

That marks Mulan's fourth delay, coming just as the others did was concerns over spiking COVID-19 cases in North America.

"Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world,” Disney says.

Along with needing American theaters open, Mulan will rely heavily on Chinese theaters to profit - but China's theaters are also closed indefinitely.

Elsewhere on Disney's slate: It's pushing planned releases for new entries in its Avatar and Star Wars franchises later by a year each.