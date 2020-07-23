For migration from Kambi’s (KAMBI) back-end platform services to the SBTech sports betting and iGaming platform, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has reached in a mutual support and cooperate agreement with the former.

Termination date is September 30, 2021; DraftKings is permitted to leverage its proprietary technology prior to then and also ensuring a secure and efficient transition for both parties.

"Kambi has been a collaborative partner and was instrumental in DraftKings being first to market in New Jersey with our sportsbook," DraftKings president of global technology and product Paul Liberman commented.