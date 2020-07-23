Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) beats Q2 top-line estimates and meets on the bottom line

At quarter's end, Verisign had 162.1M .com and .net domain name registrations in the domain name base, up 4% Y/Y and a net increase of 1.41M.

The company processed 11.1M domain name registrations compared to 10.3M in last year's quarter. Renewal rate was 75.4%, up slightly from the 75% in Q2 2019.

Verisign is extending its freeze on registry charges for top-level domains through March 31.

Cash flow from operations totaled $215M.

VRSN ended the quarter with $1.19B in cash and equivalents, down $23M from the end of 2019.

Press release.