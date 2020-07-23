FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) +2.5% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q2 earnings and reaffirms full-year guidance.

Saying FirstEnergy will cooperate fully with the Department of Justice investigation involving the Ohio Speaker of the House, CEO Charles Jones says the company "acted ethically" in its efforts to support the state's nuclear bailout law.

"At no time did our support for Ohio's nuclear plants interfere with or supersede our ethical obligations to conduct our business properly," Jones says.

The utility issues guidance for Q3 operating EPS of $0.73-$0.83, in line with $0.74 analyst consensus estimate, and reaffirms its FY 2020 EPS outlook for $2.40-$2.60, in line with $2.47 consensus.

FirstEnergy also affirms its long-term growth rate projections, saying it remains on track to achieve 6%-8% compound annual operating non-GAAP earnings growth from 2018-2021, as well as an extended 5%-7% compound annual growth rate through 2023.

The projection includes plans to issue up to $600M of equity annually starting in 2022 to fund the company's regulated growth initiatives.

Ohio's Gov. DeWine today reversed his earlier stand and called for the repeal of the state's nuclear law, saying it was "forever tainted" by the Speaker's alleged bribery scheme.