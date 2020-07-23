During Q2, the coronavirus pandemic hit Scientific Games' (NASDAQ:SGMS) Gaming and Lottery revenue, while the SciPlay and Digital businesses grew.

SGMS still beat revenue estimates for the quarter, though earnings fell short.

Revenue breakdown: Gaming, $91M (-79%); Lottery, $209M (-10%); SciPlay, $166M (+41%); Digital, $73M (+6%).

Net loss was $198M compared to the $75M loss in last year's quarter.

Cash from operating activities dropped from $95M last year to $52M.

Available liquidity (including SciPlay) totaled $943M at quarter's end.

Press release.