For development and commercialization of oral SERD elacestrant, a selective estrogen receptor degrader, The Menarini Group and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) +10.2% AH entered into a exclusive global license agreement.

Under the agreement, Radius will receive an upfront payment of $30M and up to $320M in additional payments on future development and sales milestones.

Radius Health is also entitled to receive tiered, low to mid-teen percentage royalty payments on global net sales.

Radius will continue to be responsible for the conduct and completion of the Phase 3 EMERALD study through NDA filing; costs of which will be reimbursed by Menarini Group.

"Menarini will be a terrific global partner on this program and, given their recent investment (Stemline Therapeutics) and expansion in the oncology space, we are extremely pleased to have completed this transaction with them," Radius CEO Kelly Martin commented.