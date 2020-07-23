Neovsac partially prepays convertible debenture

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) announces that Strul Medical Group (SMG) exercised 1,424,049 of the 2,573,959 common share purchase warrants issued during May 2020 at an exercise price of $2.634 per share for aggregate proceeds of ~$3.75M.

Using the exercise proceeds, the company has prepaid a portion of the convertible debenture in the aggregate principal amount of ~$11.5M issued to SMG pursuant to a private placement on May 13, 2019.

The number of issued and outstanding shares following the transactions is 17,613,355.

"Once again we are pleased that SMG has demonstrated strong support for the company, taking this voluntary step to reduce the company's annual interest charges by approximately $360,000 per year on a go forward basis without any increase in our fully diluted share count or any impact to our current cash position," commented Fred Colen, President and CEO.