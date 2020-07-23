Two of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) biggest commercial airline customers say they remain committed to the 737 MAX despite delays in its return to service and the coronavirus pandemic, although the head of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) thinks should be "completely reset."

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) CFO Derek Kerr says the company is in "good discussions" with Boeing to finalize financing terms on 17 737 MAX jets that were to be delivered this year, and the carrier still wants its full order for 100 MAX planes, over time - "just when we take them is the discussion we're having."

Southwest executives say the company had agreed with Boeing to take no more than 48 of the jets through the end of 2021 - and probably need fewer than 48 - while maintaining flexibility to continue monitoring demand for the next 18 months.

"The way to visualize the situation with Boeing is that basically, where we go from here needs to be negotiated, period," Southwest CEO Gary Kelly says.

The Federal Aviation Administration reportedly is unlikely to certify the 737 MAX for flight until late October or early November, and Southwest says it will take at least a couple of months after approval before it flies the jets with passengers.