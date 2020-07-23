BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) agrees to pay $72.5M to settle a class action fraud lawsuit over allegations its talc contained asbestos and caused lung injuries and cancer, according to court documents.

Under the agreement, compensation from the settlement fund can be received by those who filed a lawsuit against the company during 1984-2011 over asbestos-related injuries that was dismissed.

BASF does not admit any wrongdoing and maintains the allegations against it are not true.

The BASF litigation is separate from the lawsuits filed against Johnson & Johnson over allegations that asbestos in its talc powders causes cancer; a Missouri appeals court last month reduced Johnson & Johnson's $4.7B talcum powder verdict to $2.1B.