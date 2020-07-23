DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Q2 sales fell by 61.1% Y/Y to $43.2M; company says collapse in oil and gas demand and well-completion activity drove a sharp sales decline.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 2,263 bps to 15.3%, reflecting a 73% Y/Y sales decline at DynaEnergetics, impacted by lower selling prices and an inventory reserve of $1.6M.

NobelClad’s Q2 sales were $19.56M (-12% Y/Y); trailing 12-month book-to-bill was 1.05, and its rolling 12-month bookings were $89M; Order backlog was $42.9M at the end of Q2.

Operating loss was $7.99M, compared to profit of $24.65M a year ago and $6.35M last quarter.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was negative $1.78M, compared to positive $29.03M last year, and positive $11.29M last quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter were $6.21M, compared to $16.31M a year ago.

Net cash was $4.5M at June 30, 2020. Management expects to end Q3 in a neutral to slightly positive net cash position, and minimal to zero borrowings on its $50M revolving credit facility.

3Q20 Guidance: Sales $45M to $50M vs. $49.33M consensus; gross margin in range of 20% to 24%; SG&A expenses $11M to $11.5M; Interest expense $150k to $200k; Adj. EBITDA $1.5M to $4M; and Capex of $2M to $3M.

