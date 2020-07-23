Walmart (NYSE:WMT) says it plans to open at least six more Walmart Health clinics in greater Atlanta by the end of this year - making for a quick tripling of its current clinics, as its strategy to become a healthcare player takes shape, CNBC reports.

That follows quickly on news that Walmart Health would enter the Florida market next year, starting in Jacksonville.

The retail giant currently has four clinics (three in Georgia and one in Springdale, Ark.); it's targeting 13 by year-end.

Last fall Walmart opened its clinics offering such services as annual checkups, X-rays, hearing checks and mental health counseling, and it already has pharmacies and optical centers in many stores.

And it could consider using perks to boost the healthcare push, CNBC notes: Building its Amazon Prime rival Walmart Plus could offer benefits, considering the company has relationships with several telemedicine companies.