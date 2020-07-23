Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) has a definitive deal to divest its automotive embedded module product line for $165M in cash.

Shares are up 4.6% after hours.

It's selling the China-based product line to Rolling Wireless, a consortium led by Fibocom Wireless of Shenzhen.

The move will strengthen Sierra Wireless' focus on higher-margin IoT solutions, it says, along with an improved balance sheet to address the market opportunity.

While it's exiting automotive applications, it will continue to invest in other product lines in the Embedded Broadband segment, particularly high-speed cellular modules used in Enterprise applications (including typically large-volume orders of 4G LTE and LTE-Advanced modules, and newer 5G modules).

The deal's expected to close in Q4.