Damage that prompted the temporary shutdown of Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac may have been caused by vessels working for the company, according to an Enbridge in-house report.

Based on vessel tracking and marine experts, Enbridge reportedly narrowed down to five the list of "small to moderately-sized" vessels that could have dragged a cable in a north and south direction over Line 5; four of the five boats were Enbridge-contracted vessels.

The damage was minor and did not endanger either pipeline's structural integrity, according to the report, which the company sent to the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the Michigan attorney general's office and the state Department of Environment.

Twin underwater pipelines carry oil and other liquids across the four-mile-wide Straits of Mackinac, but one of the lines has been shut down because of concerns over the pipeline anchor system.