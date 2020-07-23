Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is up 0.9% postmarket after news of closing a $175M equity investment from affiliates of Intercorp and affiliates of Baupost Group.

Baupost is Viasat's biggest shareholder.

The investors bought an aggregate of 4,474,559 shares of common stock at $39.11 each - a 2.6% premium to yesterday's closing price, and a 5.1% premium to volume-weighted average price over a 15-day period.

The company will use the funds for general purposes, possibly including financing satellites, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances, or capital expenditures.