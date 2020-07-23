Taro Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TARO) says it agrees to pay ~$205M to settle allegations by the Department of Justice that it conspired to fix prices and rig bids for generic drugs.

Under the terms of a three-year deferred prosecution agreement, Taro also agrees to cooperate in the DoJ's ongoing investigation.

Taro and other companies are accused of fixing prices and rigging bids for medications used to prevent and control seizures and treat bipolar disorder, pain and arthritis, and various skin conditions.

Earlier this year, Novartis' Sandoz unit agreed to pay a $195M criminal penalty to settle its role in the federal generic drug price-fixing case.