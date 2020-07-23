Natural gas futures (NG1:COM) settle +6.2% to $1.785/MMBtu for their highest close since July 10, as traders watch a tropical depression building off the coast of Texas that may develop into Tropical Storm Hanna.

"The storm is likely to hit an area with offshore oil and gas production assets, which may temporarily reduce gas production in the near-term," writes Schneider Electric commodity analyst Christin Redmond.

"If forecasts begin to call for late summer heat waves, we could see nat gas make a run back above the $2.00 mark," Redmond adds.

Given the near cessation of drilling and completing wells during the COVID-19 pandemic, the natural decline in productivity of existing wells will rapidly reduce supplies just as demand for natural gas is rising around the world, predicts SunTrust analyst Welles Fitzpatrick, saying "the debate should be when we re-enter a gas bull market, not if."

Meanwhile, weekly U.S. storage data showed a slightly larger than forecast build of 37B cf, the fourth straight update where builds were in-line or lower than historical averages.

