Dow Inc. (DOW -3.4% ) drops as much as 4.5% as the company's Q2 loss and cautious Q3 recovery commentary is a "slight negative" for commodity chemicals, RBC analyst Arun Viswanathan says, according to Bloomberg.

The analyst, who rates Dow at Sector Perform with a $40 price target, says Dow's Q2 EBITDA was lightly below Wall Street estimates and Q3 guidance appears below consensus, but order patterns in July show signs of improvement.

Viswanathan expects other commodity chemical firms to provide similar "uneven" recovery outlooks for H2, and given the weak polyurethane price environment and trough MDI spreads, Huntsman (HUN -0.6% ) "could report similar weak PU/MDI earnings."

Also: WLK +0.8% , LYB +0.7% , EMN -0.2% .

Dow was double-downgraded to Underperform from Buy at Bank of America, citing an anticipated margin squeeze in polyethylene.