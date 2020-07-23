Nucor (NYSE:NUE) will proceed with plans to modernize and expand its Gallatin sheet mill as well as construction of its new Brandenburg plate mill in Kentucky, CEO Leon Topalian said today on its earnings conference call.

The steelmaker may delay its Gallatin sheet production expansion that will nearly double capacity to 3M st/year by a few months but expects a mid-2021 completion, while the new Brandenburg 1.2M st/year plate mill should be completed on schedule in late 2022 despite a delay earlier in the year.

Nucor said it will increase its capital spending for the rest of 2020 by $250M, lifting total capex to ~$1.7B for the full year.

Topalian expects a "modest" Q3 improvement in utilization rates in its steel mills segment, which were 68% in Q2, but he did not specify by how much; Q3 utilization rates were at 83%.

Nucor's backlog is nearly 10% higher YTD than at the same point in 2019, and executives said the construction market has shown "ncredible resiliency."

Nucor's Q2 profit of $108.9M came in 71% below the prior-year period but was more than double the company's guidance estimated in June.