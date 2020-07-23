Just hours after Disney cleared the decks by delaying Mulan (and many other movies), more high-profile film releases are packing up for later dates.

Paramount's (VIAC, VIACA) Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to 1986 hit Top Gun, was set to bow on Dec. 23 but now heads to next July 2. The studio had also previously delayed A Quiet Place Part II to Labor Day weekend, and now that film moves to next April.

It also delayed Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jackass, Under the Boardwalk and The Tiger's Apprentice.

Then Sony (NYSE:SNE) said it's moving its latest Spider-Man live-action sequel back a month. It wasn't coming out soon - it was set for Nov. 5, 2021 - but now moves to Dec. 17, 2021, taking the weekend that was held by Avatar 2 before Disney delayed that film today.