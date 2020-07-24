In a report no doubt catching the eye of antitrust watchdogs, The Information says a Google (GOOG, GOOGL) program has provided the tech giant with data on how Android users interact with non-Google apps.

Google's previously unreported effort - "Android Lockbox" - has tapped sensitive data for years, according to the report.

And that information has proved useful to Google's own efforts; the report cites the example of YouTube planning a rollout in India with the help of sensitive information about how people in the country were using TikTok (BDNCE) and its competitors on the Google-developed operating system.