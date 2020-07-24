A high-profile Monday House Antitrust hearing gathering tech-giant CEOs is likely headed for a delay, Politico reports.

That's due to the announcement that the late Rep. John Lewis will lie in state at the Capitol next week.

A private ceremony for Lewis is set for the Capitol Rotunda on Monday. That and other plans conflicted with the noon hearing.

When it does come, the hearing - set to feature Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook and Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Sundar Pichai - will be one of the most highly anticipated such appearances in years.

Not only will it be the first time the four testified at the same hearing, it will be the first congressional appearance for Bezos.

And a new report on an Google Android data-gathering program may provide fodder for one of the committee members.