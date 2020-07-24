SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) reports Q2 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Total Revenue were $165.6M (+40 Y/Y). Mobile revenue $144.3M (+47%).

Net income was $48.8M (+86% Y/Y), with a net income margin of 29.5% compare to 26.3% in Q1 and 22.2% year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA $59.6M (+80%), with a adj. EBITDA margin of 36.0% compare to 28.1% year ago.

Cash from operating activities was $52.0M vs. $18.0M year-ago.

Average monthly revenue per paying user increased 24% y/y to $101.13. ARPDAU increased 40% to $0.67. Mobile penetration increased 400 bps to 87%.

SciPlay ended the quarter with $156.1M in cash and equivalents.

Previously: SciPlay EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 23)