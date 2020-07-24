Asia-Pacific stocks tumbled on rising US-China tensions

China -2.25% . The country ordered U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu closed, in retaliation for the U.S. closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston following allegations of spying. The Chinese foreign ministry appealed to Washington to reverse its “erroneous decision.”

Japan closed.

Hong Kong -1.83% .

Australia -1.22% . Australians rush to raid pensions to make debt repayments. This has weighed on equities as the money is mostly headed for creditors, without reaching the real economy.

India -0.51% .

South Korea -0.90% . The shares were nearly unchanged as worries over the coronavirus fallout and US-China tensions overshadowed stimulus hopes.

Tech stocks on Wall Street tanked on Thursday, led by declines by Apple -4.55% and Microsoft -4.35% .