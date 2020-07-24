Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) has initiated a Phase I study of HMPL-306, its novel selective small molecule dual inhibitor of isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 and 2 mutations, in patients with hematological malignancies in China. The first patient was dosed today.

The first stage of the study is a dose escalation phase where cohorts of patients will receive ascending oral doses of HMPL‑306 to determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or the recommended Phase II dose (“RP2D”).

The second stage is a dose expansion phase where three cohorts of patients will receive HMPL‑306 to further evaluate the safety and clinical activity at the RP2D.