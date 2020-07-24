Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) reports Q2 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Revenue breakout: Cloud subscription, $18.5M (+105.5% Y/Y); Services, $71.8M (-23.6); Maintenance, $35.9M (-3.8%); Software license, $5.7M (-51.5%) and Hardware, $3.8M (+61.3%).

Q2 Non-GAAP EPS was $0.40 compared to $0.42 year-ago. Cash from operations was at $48.8M, vs. a year-ago $37.2M. Days sales outstanding was 73 days, vs. 61 days at last quarter's end.

Cash and investments at the end of quarter totaled $123.6M compared to $75.3M at March 31, 2020.

MANH forecasts 2020 revenue between $554M-570M (prior: $541M-565M) and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53-1.59 (prior: $1.50-1.58), in-line with a consensus of $559.2M and $1.54.

MANH shares are up 20% YTD

