Shares in Shanghai plunged nearly 4% overnight after China retaliated by ordering the U.S. to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, a day after Washington forced Beijing to leave its mission in Houston, citing alleged spying.

The Chengdu consular district serves as a key U.S. listening post for developments in Tibet and China's development of strategic weapons in neighboring regions.

It's the latest flashpoint between the two countries. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday cast China's leaders as tyrants bent on global hegemony.

"If the free world doesn't change Communist China, Communist China will change us," he declared. "There can't be a return to past practices because they're comfortable or because they're convenient."

"If we bend the knee now, our children's children may be at the mercy of the CCP, whose actions are the primary challenge to the free world," Pompeo added, dubbing modern China a "Frankenstein" following decades of failed Western engagement.

He also discussed the tech frontier. "We have stopped pretending Huawei is an innocent telecommunications company... we have called it what it is, a national security threat, and taken action accordingly."

Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index slipped 2.6% , as tech stocks like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) led losses across the board.

In the U.S., S&P futures are down 0.8% , after losing 1.2% in the previous session.

