Major U.S. mall owners have been increasingly looking for deals to salvage retailers - in many cases major tenants - that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest? A company known as Sparc, which is comprised of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Authentic Brands, has been designated as the "stalking horse" for bankrupted Brooks Brothers after making a $305M bid.

The offer, still subject to better and higher bids and court approval by Aug. 5, pledges to keep at least 125 of Brooks Brothers' stores open for business (it currently has 250 locations in North America).

WHP Global is also preparing a bid for BB, as well as Milan-based Giglio Group, which helps fashion companies improve online sales.

A hearing to approve the final sale of Brooks Brothers' assets is set to take place Aug. 11.