Along with the governments of France and Spain, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has agreed to amend so-called launch aid arrangements, a subsidy designed to help manufacturers develop new plane models.

"After 16 years of litigation at the World Trade Organization, this is the final step to stop the longstanding dispute and removes any justification for U.S. tariffs," Airbus said in a statement.

Prior to the action, the U.S. was given the go-ahead to impose tariffs on as much as $7.5B worth of European exports annually - in retaliation for the illegal government aid.

Back in February, Washington state lawmakers also repealed a key tax break for Boeing (NYSE:BA) to head off a parallel action by the EU at the WTO.