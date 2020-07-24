Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) CEO Nick Read is pushing ahead with plans to squeeze more out of company assets, confirming that an IPO of its towers business, named Vantage Towers, is on track for early 2021 in Frankfurt.

"Vantage Towers will unlock further value for shareholders," he declared, adding that Vodafone would also merge its towers in Greece with Wind Hellas.

The pandemic has still weighed on sales. Vodafone's organic service revenue fell 1.3% in Q1 as coronavirus travel restrictions hit international roaming fees and slowed sales across the globe.

The decline follows a return to growth in the previous fiscal year, a sign that Read's push to streamline and cut costs had been bearing fruit.