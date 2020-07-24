Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has priced an additional $125M of its 5.20% notes due 2024 at a premium to par at a public offering price of ~102.67% of the principal amount per note, for gross proceeds of ~$128.3M and a yield-to-maturity of ~4.42%.

Upon the issuance of the notes, the outstanding 5.20% notes due 2024 will be $450M. Closing date is July 28, 2020.

Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding debt borrowed under credit facility, to make investments in marketable securities and idle funds investments, to pay operating expenses and other cash obligations and for general corporate purposes.