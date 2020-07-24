Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) has inked a partnership with Malaysia Airlines’ frequent flyer programme, Enrich.

As part of the partnership, Enrich members will earn three Enrich Miles per $1 spent when they book their stay with Trip.com and have access to some of the best deals on over 1.4M properties in over 200 countries, including from business hotels, airport hotels, train station hotels, luxury hotels and resorts.

Enrich has also collaborated with several lifestyle partners, from petrol to online shopping, providing members with more ways to earn Enrich Miles and use their Enrich Miles beyond just flight redemptions.