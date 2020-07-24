Stocks set to slide after sharp tech-driven selloff

Tech is under more pressure today with Nasdaq futures down 1.1% , while contracts tied to the Dow and S&P 500 are off 0.4% , after China told the U.S. to close its consulate in Chengdu.

Stocks in Shanghai already tumbled 4% overnight as the tit-for-tat spat clouded prospects for trade between the world's two largest economies.

Another rebound of business activity across the eurozone didn't help markets there, as the Euro Stoxx 50 opened the session down 1.6% .

Over in the U.S., Senate Republicans scrapped their plans to release a proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill Thursday after continued differences with the White House.

Stocks have been sensitive to cues about stimulus, as well as the flurry of corporate earnings. On the calendar today, Verizon and Honeywell are set to report.