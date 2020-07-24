Carter's (NYSE:CRI) reports sales declined 30% in Q2, driven by the closure of the retail stores during the months of April and May, and decreased sales to certain wholesale customers as a result of disruptions related to COVID-19.

Comparable eCommerce sales in the U.S. grew 101% and Canada +194%.

Gross margin improved 170 bps to 45.7% vs. 41.2% consensus.

No distributions of capital occurred in the quarter.

The company is not providing FY2020 sales and earnings guidance due to uncertainty on timing and extent of the market recovery.

