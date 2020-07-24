Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) reports Q2 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Gross margin decreased to 42.8%, compared to 43.1% in prior quarter.

Total backlog at the end of the Q2 was $127.5M (+15.1% Q/Q).

Bookings totaled $87.5M (+45.4% Y/Y).

Cash and cash equivalents sequentially increased by $114M to ~$196.7M.

"Our outlook for the third quarter is for a sequential increase in revenue and earnings per share,” says Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO.

Shares +3% after-hours.

