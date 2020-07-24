Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) reports container transport volumes decreased 15% in Q2.

Utilization averaged 95.0% in the quarter. Utilization was 94.8% as of June 30, 2020 and was 95.0% as of July 22, 2020.

The company repurchased 2.1M common shares for an average price of $28.70 during the quarter.

"While our visibility is more limited than usual, we expect our operating trends will improve in the third quarter as containers recently booked on lease are picked up, and we expect our Adjusted net income per share will increase from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2020", said Brian M. Sondey, Chief Executive Officer.

