Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has agreed to a $3.9B settlement with the Malaysian government over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, which includes a $2.5B cash payout and a guarantee by the bank to return at least $1.4B in assets linked to 1MDB bonds.

Backdrop: Malaysian prosecutors filed charges in December 2018 against three Goldman units for misleading investors over bond sales totaling $6.5B that the bank helped raise for the sovereign wealth fund. Goldman has pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying that certain members of government and 1MDB lied to it about how proceeds from the bond sales would be used.

The U.S. Department of Justice has said around $4.5B was misappropriated from 1MDB.