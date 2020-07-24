Thinly traded micro-cap Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) jumped 37% premarket on average volume in reaction to new data supporting the potential role of tesamorelin in treating HIV-associated nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The results, just published online in JCI Insight, were derived from a subanalysis of a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the effect of tesamorelin on the transcriptome (sum total of all expressed messenger RNA molecules) of liver biopsies of patients with HIV-associated nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The data showed that tesamorelin improved oxidative phosphorylation gene expression and decreased gene expression involved with inflammation, tissue repair and cell division. It also shifted hepatic gene expression toward a profile associated with a favorable liver cancer prognosis.

In February, the company inked agreements with Mass General Hospital and lead investigator Dr. Steven Grinspoon to advance development in NASH and NAFLD.

Tesamorelin, branded as Egrifta, is a growth hormone releasing factor analog. The FDA approved it in November 2010 to reduce excess fat in HIV-positive patients with lipodystrophy (abnormal distribution of fat in the body).