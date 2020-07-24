Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) says it has resumed gaming and hospitality operations at Bally's Las Vegas.

The resumption of business at Bally's follows the reopening of Caesars regional casinos and hotels across the country, in addition to Las Vegas properties like Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

Caesars plans to open its remaining Las Vegas properties in line with customer demand, regulatory requirements and any additional health and safety considerations.

CZR -0.49% premarket to $36.40 vs. the 52-week range of $6.02-$70.74.

Source: Press Release