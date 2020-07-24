Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +20.2% pre-market after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases the Final Environmental Impact Statement for its Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project in Alaska.

"The Final EIS describes a proposed open-pit mine and related project infrastructure that will protect water quality, fisheries, wildlife and other valued natural resources, and that can secure all necessary federal and state permits in future," the company says.

On the strength of the Final EIS and Record of Decision expected this summer, Northern Dynasty says it will seek a major mining company to become a partner in the project.

Earlier this month, Northern Dynasty launched a $25M bought deal financing - which it later expanded to $30.7M - to raise proceeds for development of the Pebble project.